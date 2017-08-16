Illinois House convenes to take up school-funding plan

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois House will convene to take up the contentious school-funding issue.

But lawmakers don't plan to attempt to override Gov. Bruce Rauner's veto of the legislation Wednesday.

The Republican governor used an amendatory veto this month on Senate Bill 1 . The proposal would create a new school-funding formula. Rauner says it provides too much money for Chicago and limits state financing flexibility.

The Senate voted to override the veto on Sunday.

Rep. Will Davis is a Homewood Democrat who sponsored Senate Bill 1. He says he will put the governor's rewrite into a new bill for a House vote. If it fails, the House deadline for an override vote is Aug. 29.

Illinois has no mechanism for providing state aid with schools opening as early as Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.