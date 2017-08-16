Illinois House convenes to take up school-funding plan

Missouri Treasurer Eric Schmitt says he's backing fellow Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley to run for Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill's seat.
The Illinois House will convene to take up the contentious school-funding issue.
According to the Fruitland Area Fire Protection District, firefighters were called to the scene of an apartment fire on Woodland Drive in Jackson, Missouri on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
A longtime city council member in Scott City, Missouri is acting as mayor after the mayor and city administrator resigned.
Lieutenant Brian C. Duvall, Sergeant Joseph M. Zalone, and Sergeant Jeffrey W. McWhorter start their new assignments at KSP Post 1 on Wednesday, August 16.
