Four things you need to know on 8/16

It's Wednesday, August 16, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook: Today will be a hot and humid one across the Heartland, with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. The chance of rain will linger around for most of the day but nothing severe is expected. It will be in the upper 80s as temperatures climb back up to August levels. A LOOK AHEAD: The warm trend continues as does the chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Crews respond to an apartment fire in Jackson, MO: Fire crews responded to an apartment fire in Jackson, Missouri last night. There were four units in the building but the fire was contained to one. No one was injured.

Marion, IL firefighters respond to Dairy Queen fire: The Dairy Queen in Marion, Illinois caught fire last night. There is no word yet on the cause of the fire or if anyone was injured.

Defiant Trump renews criticism of 'both sides' in protest: President Donald Trump defiantly blamed "both sides" for the weekend violence between white supremacists and counter-demonstrators in Virginia, seeking to rebuff the widespread criticism of his handling of the emotionally-charged protests while showing sympathy for the fringe group's efforts to preserve Confederate monuments.

Scott City, MO police chief reinstated after mayor, city administrator resign: The Scott City police chief who stepped down has been reinstated after a week of political turmoil and unrest in the community that ended with the mayor and another city administrator resigning.

