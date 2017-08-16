Four things you need to know on 8/16

According to the Fruitland Area Fire Protection District, firefighters were called to the scene of an apartment fire on Woodland Drive in Jackson, Missouri on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
A longtime city council member in Scott City, Missouri is acting as mayor after the mayor and city administrator resigned.
Lieutenant Brian C. Duvall, Sergeant Joseph M. Zalone, and Sergeant Jeffrey W. McWhorter start their new assignments at KSP Post 1 on Wednesday, August 16.
Dairy Queen in Marion, Illinois was reportedly on fire Tuesday night August 15. The Marion Fire Department confirmed that the building was on fire but did not say how large the fire was.
If you’re looking for a good scare before the Heartland goes dark on Aug. 21, Heartland Weekend has just the answer. Sinister House in DeSoto, Illinois will be open for business.
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.
The former South Carolina trooper who pleaded guilty in connection to a high-profile shooting of a man during a traffic stop has been sentenced.
Aug. 4 is a date Wisconsin mother Aleece Giest will never forget. Both her daughters were born on that day.
