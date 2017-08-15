No one injured in apartment fire in Jackson, MO

According to the Fruitland Area Fire Protection District, firefighters were called to the scene of an apartment fire on Woodland Drive in Jackson, Missouri on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Crews got the call around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday and say flames were already showing when they arrived. Back up was then requested.

Crews were able to evacuate the apartment and no one was injured.

There were four units in the building but the fire was contained to just one. The other three units have smoke damage.

Fruitland officials said it was a first alarm structure fire.

Jackson Fire and Rescue and the Gordonville Fire Department were on the scene, as well.

The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.

