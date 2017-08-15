Crews respond to an apartment fire in Jackson, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Crews respond to an apartment fire in Jackson, MO

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
(Source: Fruitland Area Fire Protection District/Facebook) (Source: Fruitland Area Fire Protection District/Facebook)
JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -

According to the Fruitland Area Fire Protection District, firefighters were on the scene for an apartment fire on Woodland Drive in Jackson, Missouri.

Jackson Fire and Rescue and Gordonville Fire Department were on the scene as well.

Fruitland officials said it is a first alarm structure fire.

The scene is cleared and firefighters are on their way back according to one Fruitland official.

