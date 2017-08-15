Marion, IL firefighters respond to Dairy Queen fire - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Marion, IL firefighters respond to Dairy Queen fire

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
MARION, IL (KFVS) -

Dairy Queen in Marion, Illinois was reportedly on fire Tuesday night August 15.

The Marion Fire Department confirmed that the building was on fire but did not say how large the fire was.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on West Main Street.

We will have more details as we learn them. 

