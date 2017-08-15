Marion, IL firefighters respond to Dairy Queen fire

According to the Fruitland Area Fire Protection District, firefighters are on the scene for an apartment fire on Woodland Drive in Jackson, Missouri.
A longtime city council member in Scott City, Missouri is acting as mayor after the mayor and city administrator resigned.
Dairy Queen in Marion, Illinois was reportedly on fire Tuesday night August 15. The Marion Fire Department confirmed that the building was on fire but did not say how large the fire was.
If you’re looking for a good scare before the Heartland goes dark on Aug. 21, Heartland Weekend has just the answer. Sinister House in DeSoto, Illinois will be open for business.
A former Kentucky high school principal has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges stemming from uploaded nude images of a student whose cellphone he confiscated.
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Unless you’re really out of the loop, you know we’re right on the brink of a solar eclipse in our area. And if this is the first you're hearing of the eclipse, you should know you'll need special glasses in order to view it safely. While the moon will be covering the sun, parts of the sun will still be exposed, and you risk irreversible eye damage if you don’t protect yourself on August 21.
Governor Roy Cooper said it's time for confederate monuments to come down across North Carolina and outlined a plan for their removal.
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.
Former Georgia House Minority Leader and candidate for governor of the state Stacey Abrams is calling for the Confederate carvings on Stone Mountain to be removed.
The former South Carolina trooper who pleaded guilty in connection to a high-profile shooting of a man during a traffic stop has been sentenced.
State and federal drug enforcement agents have arrested six Mississippi healthcare professionals, including a doctor and his medical assistant, on felony drug charges, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.
Alabama voters will be casting ballots Tuesday in party primaries for the U.S. Senate seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
