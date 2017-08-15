KSP welcomes three new supervisors

A longtime city council member in Scott City, Missouri is acting as mayor after the mayor and city administrator resigned.
Lieutenant Brian C. Duvall, Sergeant Joseph M. Zalone, and Sergeant Jeffrey W. McWhorter start their new assignments at KSP Post 1 on Wednesday, August 16.
According to the Fruitland Area Fire Protection District, firefighters were on the scene for an apartment fire on Woodland Drive in Jackson, Missouri.
Dairy Queen in Marion, Illinois was reportedly on fire Tuesday night August 15. The Marion Fire Department confirmed that the building was on fire but did not say how large the fire was.
If you’re looking for a good scare before the Heartland goes dark on Aug. 21, Heartland Weekend has just the answer. Sinister House in DeSoto, Illinois will be open for business.
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.
City crews arrived at the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument late Tuesday evening with supplies after Birmingham Mayor William Bell ordered the Linn Park structure covered earlier in the day.
The former South Carolina trooper who pleaded guilty in connection to a high-profile shooting of a man during a traffic stop has been sentenced.
Former Georgia House Minority Leader and candidate for governor of the state Stacey Abrams is calling for the Confederate carvings on Stone Mountain to be removed.
Unless you’re really out of the loop, you know we’re right on the brink of a solar eclipse in our area. And if this is the first you're hearing of the eclipse, you should know you'll need special glasses in order to view it safely. While the moon will be covering the sun, parts of the sun will still be exposed, and you risk irreversible eye damage if you don’t protect yourself on August 21.
Governor Roy Cooper said it's time for confederate monuments to come down across North Carolina and outlined a plan for their removal.
A child with autism was harassed by older boys in his Mansfield, England, neighborhood. One threw a piece of wood with a nail in it.
