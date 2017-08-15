Ex-principal in Kentucky pleads guilty in child porn case

According to the Fruitland Area Fire Protection District, firefighters are on the scene for an apartment fire on Woodland Drive in Jackson, Missouri.
A longtime city council member in Scott City, Missouri is acting as mayor after the mayor and city administrator resigned.
Dairy Queen in Marion, Illinois was reportedly on fire Tuesday night August 15. The Marion Fire Department confirmed that the building was on fire but did not say how large the fire was.
If you’re looking for a good scare before the Heartland goes dark on Aug. 21, Heartland Weekend has just the answer. Sinister House in DeSoto, Illinois will be open for business.
A former Kentucky high school principal has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges stemming from uploaded nude images of a student whose cellphone he confiscated.
