Ex-principal in Kentucky pleads guilty in child porn case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A former Kentucky high school principal has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges stemming from uploaded nude images of a student whose cellphone he confiscated.

The U.S. attorney's office in Louisville said 37-year-old Stephen Kyle Goodlett of Elizabethtown pleaded guilty Tuesday to transporting and possessing child pornography. Goodlett was principal of LaRue County High School from 2013 until he was fired last October.

The plea agreement said Goodlett was principal when the person making the complaint was a student there and had access to her nude images when he confiscated the phone. It also said the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified Kentucky State Police that Goodlett's online file storage account included images of the complainant and another minor female.

Goodlett is to be sentenced in U.S. District Court on Oct. 20. He faces additional state charges.

