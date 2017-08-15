Galaxy Ride Road Show tours Southern IL

A Planetarium in Chicago is taking Science on the road. The Galaxy Ride Road show is touring Southern Illinois this week ahead of the upcoming Solar Eclipse.

On Tuesday, Aug. 15 they were at Century Elementary School in Ullin, Illinois. The event gives kids a chance to get a closer look at the sun through a telescope, talk to astronomers and learn about the science behind an eclipse.

Organizers like Director of public observing Alder Planetarium, Michelle Nichols said it's kids who often ask the hardest questions.

"The greatest thing is the smaller the kid the bigger the question, and usually the harder it is to answer. So little kids have great questions, they want to know about the sun, the moon, how does the sun work, why is the sky blue," Nichols said.

The Galaxy Ride Road Show will be at the St. Nicholas Brewing Company in Du Quoin on Tuesday from 7:30 to 9 p.m. They'll be at the Shawnee Community College on Thursday, Aug. 17.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.