Galaxy Ride Road Show tours Southern IL

Authorities have released the identity of the person who died in an early morning fire in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
FNB Bank has partnered with Wingo Elementary School to provide all students, teachers and staff members with approved glasses for Heartland Eclipse 2017.
With the eclipse coming, the city of Carbondale is hoping to shed some light on safety. The city is adding multiple cameras around the downtown area, not only for the eclipse, but also SIU move-in day.
Sometimes music is the best way to celebrate a rare occasion… like the total solar eclipse. When the Heartland goes dark, you may want to crank up one of these tunes.
A planetarium in Chicago, Illinois is taking science on the road.
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
The former South Carolina trooper who pleaded guilty in connection to a high-profile shooting of a man during a traffic stop has been sentenced.
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.
NASA says it is mostly safe to take photos of the eclipse with a smartphone, but take these precautions.
Governor Roy Cooper said it's time for confederate monuments to come down across North Carolina and outlined a plan for their removal.
Unless you’re really out of the loop, you know we’re right on the brink of a solar eclipse in our area. And if this is the first you're hearing of the eclipse, you should know you'll need special glasses in order to view it safely. While the moon will be covering the sun, parts of the sun will still be exposed, and you risk irreversible eye damage if you don’t protect yourself on August 21.
Alabama voters will be casting ballots Tuesday in party primaries for the U.S. Senate seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
