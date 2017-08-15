Wingo Elementary gets 500 eclipse glasses from FNB Bank

FNB Bank has partnered with Wingo Elementary School to provide all students, teachers and staff members with approved glasses for Heartland Eclipse 2017.

“We love giving back to our local schools and the Total Solar Eclipse provided us a unique opportunity to do just that with Wingo Elementary,” stated Brooke Wiles, FNB Marketing Director. “We are proud to know that when the students and staff look to the sky on Aug. 21st, they will be sporting approved FNB eyewear.”

FNB donated over 500 eclipse glasses to Wingo Elementary to ensure that the students and staff have the proper eye protection during the event. NASA advises that the only way to look directly at the uneclipsed or partially eclipsed sun is through special-purpose solar filters, such as “eclipse glasses.” Homemade filters or ordinary sunglasses, even very dark ones, are not safe for looking at the sun.

“On behalf of Wingo Elementary staff and students, we are so thankful for FNB always supporting our students,” stated Wingo Elementary principal Scott Bradley.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.