Carbondale beefs up security with new cameras before the eclipse

With the eclipse coming, the city of Carbondale is hoping to shed some light on safety. The city is adding multiple cameras around the downtown area, not only for the eclipse, but also SIU move-in day.

With the revitalization of downtown, the city is focused on improving the safety and the overall experience for the visitors.

The city of Carbondale has completed the second phase of outdoor security cameras as a part of their community policing strategy. This second set of eyes have been installed in the more densely populated areas where concerts and festivals will be for the eclipse.

Carbondale Police Chief, Jeff Grubbs, explained the cameras as another tool to combat crime.

"We feel this will enhance that safety and give an added level of security and hopefully cause more people to want to come to our downtown and have a good time and see how beautiful the campus we have here at SIU," Grubbs said.

There are 36 cameras in total, 24 new multi-directional cameras and 12 from Phase One. The cameras are 24/7 live feeds that go directly to the police department. City officials said they plan to do another phase of installations in the future.

