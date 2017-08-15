'Galaxy Ride Road' touring southern IL

A planetarium in Chicago, Illinois is taking science on the road.

The Galaxy Ride Road show toured southern Illinois ahead of the total solar eclipse.

On Tuesday, August 15, the show was at Century Elementary School in Ullin. The event gave kids a chance to get a closer look at the sun through a telescope, talk to astronomers and learn about the science behind an eclipse.

Organizers said it's kids who often ask the hardest questions.

"The greatest thing is the smaller the kid, the bigger the question; and usually the harder it is to answer. So, little kids have great questions. They want to know about the sun, the moon, how does the sun work, why is the sky blue," said Michelle Nichols, director of public observing at Adler Planetarium.

The Galaxy Ride Road show will be at St. Nicholas Brewing Company in Du Quoin, Ill. on Tuesday night from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and they'll be at the Shawnee Community College on Thursday.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.