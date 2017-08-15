Jackson Co. Sheriff's Department mobilizes for eclipse

The Jackson County Sheriff's Department is taking extra measures to ensure a safe eclipse weekend for all. One of these is a mobile response trailer set up Tuesday morning on August 15.

The unit is staffed with officers ready to answer any questions you might go to the police to find out. It will be a place where anyone can go if they need assistance from the police at any time during this week.

You can find the mobile response trailer located at the corner of Reed Station Rd. and Rte. 13 just outside of Carbondale, Illinois. The sheriff's department believes this is going to be the most concentrated area of eclipse activities.

The response trailer will also have staff from the jail to process minor misdemeanors so law enforcement won't have to take time to transport offenders to the jail.

The response trailer can be reached at 618-687-4403 or 618-687-4404.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.