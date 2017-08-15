Before, During, After: Where to celebrate the Heartland Eclipse

The Heartland is going dark on Aug. 21.

The fun though, gets started on Aug. 18 in celebration of the rare total solar eclipse that will sweep across the entire United States. Communities all over have planned fun ways to celebrate the rare astronomical event.

Let us help you plan your outing. CLICK HERE for a full list of total solar eclipse fun.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.