Crossroads Festival: Celebrate the eclipse with carnival, food and music

If you're looking for a fun, family friendly way to celebrate the total solar eclipse, look no further than Southern Illinois University.

Starting Friday, Aug. 18, the Crossroads Festival will kick off. The event includes: carnival rides, food and live music.

Up and coming country artist Adam Doleac will even take the stage.

Heartland Weekend has a guide to all things fun surrounding the Heartland Eclipse 2017. CLICK HERE to make your plans.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.