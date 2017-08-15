Crossroads Festival: Celebrate the eclipse with carnival, food a - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Crossroads Festival: Celebrate the eclipse with carnival, food and music

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Amy Fox, City of Carbondale) (Source: Amy Fox, City of Carbondale)
(Source: Amy Fox, City of Carbondale) (Source: Amy Fox, City of Carbondale)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

If you're looking for a fun, family friendly way to celebrate the total solar eclipse, look no further than Southern Illinois University. 

Starting Friday, Aug. 18, the Crossroads Festival will kick off. The event includes: carnival rides, food and live music.

Up and coming country artist Adam Doleac will even take the stage.

Heartland Weekend has a guide to all things fun surrounding the Heartland Eclipse 2017. CLICK HERE to make your plans.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly