Illinois House to consider governor's school-funding changes

Starting Friday, Aug. 18, the Crossroads Festival will kick off. The event includes: carnival rides, food and live music.
The acting mayor of Scott city wants to see his community come back together after the surprise resignation of former mayor Ron Cummins. After a petition to impeach Mayor Cummins and the threat of a police investigation, longtime council member Norman Brant suddenly finds himself in charge.
Less than one week away from Eclipse day Perry County is getting ready to host tens of thousands looking to get one of the best views in the nation. But are they ready for any emergency?
Missouri state wildlife agencies will be awarded $985,000 through the State Wildlife Grants (SWG) program according to the U.S. Deputy Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt.
A new company in 1ST50K recently won a startup competition that helps turn new ideas into real life ventures. Morning Star Behavioral Associates' win was announced on Monday, Aug. 15.
