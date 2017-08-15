Discovery Playhouse offers early glimpse at 2017, 2024 solar eclipses

With the eclipse coming, the city of Carbondale is hoping to shed some light on safety. The city is adding multiple cameras around the downtown area, not only for the eclipse, but also SIU move-in day.
Sometimes music is the best way to celebrate a rare occasion… like the total solar eclipse. When the Heartland goes dark, you may want to crank up one of these tunes.
A planetarium in Chicago, Illinois is taking science on the road.
The acting mayor of Scott City, Missouri wants to see his community come back together after the surprise resignation of former Mayor Ron Cummins.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.
The two suspects in Madison's Monday night homicide have each been charged with capital murder and sent to the Limestone County Jail.
The former South Carolina trooper who pleaded guilty in connection to a high-profile shooting of a man during a traffic stop has been sentenced.
Protesters greeted Trump's New York homecoming with signs bearing messages like "stop the hate, stop the lies" and chanting "shame, shame, shame" and "not my president!"
Alabama voters will be casting ballots Tuesday in party primaries for the U.S. Senate seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.
Mayor Bell has ordered the 52-foot Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument to be covered in Linn Park.
