Perry Co., MO finalizes security preparations for eclipse weekend

Ransom says they will have more than enough water on hand to help in an emergency situation. (Source: Mike Mohundro/KFVS)

Less than one week away from Eclipse day Perry County is getting ready to host tens of thousands looking to get one of the best views in the nation. (Source: Mike Mohundro/KFVS)

The Perry County Ambulance Service knows the city will be packed come eclipse day, so they are planning ahead to keep people out of the emergency room. (Source: Mike Mohundro/KFVS)

Less than one week away from Eclipse day Perry County is getting ready to host tens of thousands looking to get one of the best views in the nation.

But are they ready for any emergency?

The Perry County Ambulance Service knows the city will be packed come eclipse day, so they are planning ahead to keep people out of the emergency room.

Todd Ransom the Assistant Director of Perry County Ambulance says dehydration will be the biggest thing this weekend - so be sure to drink lots of water.

There will be a mobile hospital set up that can house 12 people to treat minor injuries.

"The mobile hospital that we're going to have out at the soccer park - it will be an air conditioned mobile hospital with all medical supplies, and we'll have a bunch of ambulances on standby there, and we'll have ambulances throughout our county to cover different sectors, so along with the park, and also the airport," Ransom said.

Ransom says they will have more than enough water on hand to help in an emergency situation.

Off-road vehicles are also available so they can get around in any terrain through the county.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.