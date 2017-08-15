Interim Scott City Mayor wants to see community come back together

Starting Friday, Aug. 18, the Crossroads Festival will kick off. The event includes: carnival rides, food and live music.
The acting mayor of Scott city wants to see his community come back together after the surprise resignation of former mayor Ron Cummins. After a petition to impeach Mayor Cummins and the threat of a police investigation, longtime council member Norman Brant suddenly finds himself in charge.
Less than one week away from Eclipse day Perry County is getting ready to host tens of thousands looking to get one of the best views in the nation. But are they ready for any emergency?
Missouri state wildlife agencies will be awarded $985,000 through the State Wildlife Grants (SWG) program according to the U.S. Deputy Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt.
A new company in 1ST50K recently won a startup competition that helps turn new ideas into real life ventures. Morning Star Behavioral Associates' win was announced on Monday, Aug. 15.
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.
A child with autism was harassed by older boys in his Mansfield, England, neighborhood. One threw a piece of wood with a nail in it.
Charles Brockman III and his father have walked together on the first day of class since kindergarten. Nothing has changed now that he is in college.
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.
An Amber Alert was issued for a 13-year-old from Hidalgo County on Monday. Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said that Priscilla Martinez has been recovered after her uncle led deputies on a three-county vehicle pursuit.
The search for an Elmore County woman and her son is stretching into its third week, but the sheriff says the two have been missing for months.
A social media post praising the efforts of an Oak Grove Lower Elementary PE coach is buzzing on social media.
Collierville Police Department charged two people with vandalism after racist graffiti was written on a car outside Collierville High School.
