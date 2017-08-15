Interim Scott City Mayor wants to see community come back together

The acting mayor of Scott city wants to see his community come back together after the surprise resignation of former mayor Ron Cummins.

After a petition to impeach Mayor Cummins and the threat of a police investigation, longtime council member Norman Brant suddenly finds himself in charge.

"What I want is a positive attitude towards the public and the public towards us working together," said Norman Brant, interim mayor of Scott City.

Brant said, with the sudden departure of Cummins, there's no need to dwell on the past.

"He had a lot of good ideas, but he's not with us. The mayor before him had a lot of good ideas but he is not with us so it's time to move today forward, that's where I'm headed," said Brant

But, Scott City remains four officers down something Brant said the council will tackle immediately.

"Most of the workload will be on the council, let them, it's 8 members. They're the real voice of the town. I'm hear to represent the city, but they're the voice," said Brant.

Brant said he's not interested in running for mayor once a special election is set.



"The thing that I ask about any mayor, whether it be myself or anyone else that they're not there for any certain agenda but they're there for the good of the community," he said.

That's why he spent part of the day meeting with a few city council members to make sure they are all on the same page and want the best for their community.

"You know, I'd like to walk downtown walk down every street and knock on the business doors and says 'hey I'm the mayor what can I do for you?' that's the kind of community we should be and I would support anybody who felt the same way," Brant said.

