Missouri to receive more than $985,000 for State Wildlife Conservation Projects

Missouri state wildlife agencies will be awarded $985,000 through the State Wildlife Grants (SWG) program according to the U.S. Deputy Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt.

The grant money was announced on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

The funds, which are provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, give support for a diverse array of species and habitats across the country. Projects funded through SWG involve research, monitoring, wildlife surveys, species and habitat management and other activities.

“The Trump Administration is working hard with states and local communities to find solutions that are driven at the local level, rather than in Washington, D.C. As a hunter, I know the work of state wildlife agencies is absolutely critical to wildlife conservation in the United States,” said Deputy Secretary Bernhardt. “We're thrilled to be able to collaborate with them, their local communities, and other partners to ensure important fish, wildlife, habitat and cultural needs are met. Tribal and state wildlife grants are foundational to protecting our nation’s wildlife legacy, including game and non-game species.”

$48 million are being distributed nationwide through the SWG program that will support imperiled species and habitats listed in approved state wildlife action plans. All 50 state and U.S. territorial wildlife agencies have these plans, which protect species with the greatest needs.

Grant funds must be used to address conservation needs, such as research, wildlife surveys, species and habitat management, and monitoring identified within state wildlife action plans. The funds may also be used to update, revise or modify a state’s plan.

