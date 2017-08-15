$50,000 grant awarded to applied behavior analysis startup

A new company in 1ST50K recently won a startup competition that helps turn new ideas into real life ventures.

Morning Star Behavioral Associates' win was announced on Monday, Aug. 15. The company is an applied behavior analysis company that helps people with developmental disabilities, intellectual disabilities, mental illness and autism.

The company's proprietary program called the 11 Categories of Independence improves participants’ independence. It is looking to use technology to take the program international. The clinician Morning Star outcomes from 55-year old Lindsey Radcliffe, Morning Star founder, records behavior of their client and then is intuitively given a game plan for the next six months to help their client become more independent.

“Once we replicated successful results of the program through three different groups with 60-plus individual, I figured I couldn’t clone myself so developing a platform to teach it to other clinicians was the next best thing," Lindsey Radcliffe said.

The technology Morning Star will be developing is an online portal for clinicians to learn and implement the 11 Categories of Independence at their own facilities.

“The goal of many support programs for individuals with Autism is gainful employment at a low wage job that already exists in the community. And that’s not letting people get to their purpose or potential. We can do better," Radcliffe said. "We can learn what vocational skills a person likes and is good at through our data driven program, support them with the 11 Categories, and bring in others to assist only when needed. This will unlock the doors to help people with Autism start their own business and gain a living wage, fulfilling their purpose.”

This is our fourth round for 1ST50K. Application have come in from 39 countries and 31 states across the U.S., and $50,000 has been awarded to five companies through the competition thanks to support from organizations like The Missouri Technology Corporation and The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.

“We’re pleased for Lindsey and her team to join the other startups at Codefi”, said Dr. James Stapleton, co-founder. “Lindsey epitomizes the qualities of successful entrepreneurs, and our network of mentors and subject matter experts are eager to help her make her concept a reality, and success”, he added.

