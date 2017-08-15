Williamson Co., IL EMA prepares for the eclipse

Preparations are well underway in Williamson County, Illinois for Heartland Eclipse 2017.

The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency sent out a public information statement with information about what local agencies and public safety officials have been doing to get ready for the influx of visitors expected.

We're told there are procedures in place for "all foreseeable hazards."

People who live in Williamson County are encouraged to take care of all unnecessary and non-urgent errands before the weekend.

