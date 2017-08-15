Schedule announced for Jackson's Labor Day holiday trash collection

Jackson’s Sanitation Department will not be operating on Monday, Sept. 4, in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

If Monday is usually when your garbage is picked up, it will be collected on Tuesday, Sept. 5 instead.

Tuesday’s route will stay the same.

The Recycling Center will also be closed on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4.

Please contact the Sanitation Department at 573-243-2333 or the Public Works Department at 573-243-2300 for further information.

