Former Miss America running for Illinois attorney general

Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
A lawyer who is a former Miss America says she's running for Illinois attorney general.
Officers in Sikeston are investigating a number of vehicle break-ins around town.
Two teenagers, ages 13 and 14, both face charges for allegedly vandalizing vehicles and buildings in Sikeston.
If a police dog gets hurt in the line of duty in the state of Illinois, a new law will allow Emergency Medical Services professionals to take the dog to a veterinary clinic.
