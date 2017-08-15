Former Miss America running for Illinois attorney general

URBANA, Ill. (AP) - A lawyer and former Miss America is running for Illinois attorney general.

Republican Erika Harold of Urbana announced on Tuesday a challenge to four-term Democratic Attorney General Lisa Madigan in 2018.

Harold is an attorney with the Meyer Capel law firm. The 37-year-old says in a statement that career politicians have "made it a nightmare for too many families in our state" and that Illinois needs a government that "works for them, not the powerful."

The 51-year-old Madigan has a reputation as a sound administrator and popular vote-getter. She won her first term by just 115,000 votes, but has since won with at least 60 percent of the vote.

Harold serves on two Illinois Supreme Court committees. She was the 2003 Miss America. In 2014, she lost a Republican primary for a U.S. House seat.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.