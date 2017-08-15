Sikeston officers investigate vehicle break-ins

Officers in Sikeston are investigating a number of vehicle break-ins around town.

According to Sergeant Jon Broom, in the majority of the cases, the cars were not locked or there were valuable items in plain sight. The suspect or suspects are accused of breaking the windows out of vehicles if the car was locked.

Broom said thefts have been reported all over town.

You are encouraged to keep valuables out of sight and always lock your car.

Officers also recommend investing in motion lights or leave outside lights on after dark to deter would-be thieves.

If you notice something or someone suspicious, you are encouraged to contact Sikeston DPS at 573-471-4711.

