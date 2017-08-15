2 teens arrested for string of vandalism in Sikeston, MO

Two teenagers, ages 13 and 14, both face charges for allegedly vandalizing vehicles and buildings in Sikeston.

According to Sergeant Jon Broom, the first reports of property damage came in on Friday, Aug. 11 and continued through the weekend. All of the reports were taken in the 200-300 blocks of East Kathleen and East Gladys Streets.

The suspects are accused of spray painting graffiti on vehicles and buildings. The damage is estimated around $5,600.

Investigators got information about possible suspects around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14.

The two suspects, both of Sikeston, live in the area where the vandalism occurred.

They were both interviewed and arrested.

