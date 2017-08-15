IL Governor signs bill allowing EMS to take injured police dogs to vet

If a police dog gets hurt in the line of duty in the state of Illinois, a new law will allow Emergency Medical Services professionals to take the dog to a veterinary clinic.

Governor Bruce Rauner signed House Bill 2661 into law on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

"Police dogs are critical to helping our law enforcement officers do their jobs,” said Gov. Rauner. “They are valued members of Illinois’ law enforcement family, and we should make sure they are taken care of. This bill will help ensure injured police dogs get the care they need as quickly as possible.”

Under the law, police dogs can be transported provided that no humans require medical attention or transport at that time.

"Our canine officers are a vital part of our state, county and local police and sheriff departments,” said state Rep. Carol Sente (D-Vernon Hills), the primary sponsor of HB 2661. “They are on the front line assisting their handlers to reduce drug traffic and other crimes. We need to get a police dog injured in the line of duty to the nearest veterinary clinic as quickly as possible for life-saving measures just as we would another member of the police department.”

The law goes into effect Jan 1, 2018.

