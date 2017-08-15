2.3 quake shakes parts of southeast Missouri - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2.3 quake shakes parts of southeast Missouri

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: USGS) (Source: USGS)
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A 2.3 magnitude earthquake hit about a mile north of La Forge, Missouri in New Madrid County on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was reported around 12:30 p.m.

There are no reports of damage associated with this event.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly