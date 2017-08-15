2.3 quake shakes parts of southeast Missouri

A 2.3 magnitude earthquake hit about a mile north of La Forge, Missouri in New Madrid County on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was reported around 12:30 p.m.

There are no reports of damage associated with this event.

