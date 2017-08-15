Don't worry about bad luck: National Black Cat Appreciation Day

Nothing unlucky about it, Thursday, August 17 is National Black Cat Appreciation Day!

In honor of this day, the website National Today shared five reasons to love these kitties.

They help us find romance - In Japan, young women are encouraged to own a black cat to increase their chances of romance. So black cats are not only great companions but also fantastic wing-cats! They are considered good luck in some countries - In Great Britain, black cats are thought to bring good luck, and in Germany, if a black cat crosses your path from the right, it is said to bring prosperity. That dark fur is special - Research shows that black cats may have developed dark hair to fight off disease, meaning their fur is more than beautiful, it's useful too! Black cats have magical color-shifting powers (sort of) - Due to a special pigment called melanin in their fur, when out in the sun, many black cats will temporarily turn a dark brown color, as if they are "rusting." We love those bright yellow eyes - Black cats have an excess of melanin, a pigment that causes dark coloration. Coincidentally, melanin also causes their irises to be yellow.

Break out the tuna to celebrate and send us pictures of your black cat for our slideshow!

