Cape Girardeau police investigate over a dozen business burglaries

Police in Cape Girardeau are investigating more than a dozen business burglaries that occurred between June 1-Aug. 22.

Here's a list of the locations:

Custom Designs on Good Hope (June 15) Gary & Co. Hair Designer on Harmony (June 29) Community Day School on Broadway (Aug. 5) Just Kids on Girardeau Court (Aug. 8) The Medicine Shoppe on North Kingshighway (Aug. 13) Asian Buffet on William (Aug. 13) Mario and Angela's Italian Cuisine on Broadway (Aug. 14) Rivers Edge Automotive on North Water (Aug. 14) Hibachi Super Buffet on William (Aug. 14) Shogun Japanese Restaurant on Broadview (Aug. 14) Moore Floor Covering on Meadowbrook Lane (Aug. 17) Fred's on Sprigg (Aug. 17) Cross Point Animal Hospital on Hopper (Aug. 19) Hibbett Sports on William (Aug. 19)

Money was stolen during the burglary at Community Day School. An employee discovered the burglary on Saturday, Aug. 5.

According to Patrolman Rich McCall, officers responded to The Medicine Shop on North Kingshighway around 3 a.m. on Aug 13. for a report of a business alarm. The employee that responded to the business after the alarm told officers that medication was taken along with the damage to the front door.

Around 10:30 a.m. that same day, officers responded to Asian Buffet on William Street in response to a burglary. The owner said when she arrived at work, she discovered numerous items were stolen along with some cash.

There were four burglaries reported the next day, Aug. 14. Officers responded to Mario and Angela's Italian Cuisine on Broadway around 9:45 a.m. The employee told investigators that the back door of the building had been damaged, but nothing was missing. Investigators were later called to Rivers Edge Automotive, Hibachi Super Buffet, and Shogun Japanese restaurant for reports of burglaries.

According to Sergeant Rich Schmidt, money was taken during the burglary at Cross Point Animal Hospital.

He said that the front door of Hibbett Sports was smashed in. It's not clear if any items were stolen. Store employees have to complete inventory to determine if anything is missing.

No one has been arrested in any of these cases.

If you have information about any of these crimes, you are asked to contact Cape Girardeau Police at 573-335-6621.

