3 burglaries under investigation in Cape Girardeau

Police in Cape Girardeau are investigating three burglaries that occurred between Aug. 13-14.

According to Patrolman Rich McCall, the first report came in around 3 a.m. on Aug. 13. Officers responded to The Medicine Shop on North Kingshighway for a report of a business alarm. The employee that responded to the business after the alarm told officers that medication was taken along with the damage to the front door.

Around 10:30 a.m. that same day, officers responded to Asian Buffet on William Street in response to a burglary. The owner said when she arrived at work, she discovered numerous items were stolen along with some cash.

The next day, Aug. 14, around 9:45 a.m., officers responded to Mario and Angela's Italian Cuisine on Broadway. The employee told investigators that the back door of the building had been damaged, but nothing was missing.

No one has been arrested in any of these burglaries.

If you have information about any of these crimes, you are asked to contact Cape Girardeau Police at 573-335-6621.

