Kentucky governor against removing Confederate symbols

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin says he "absolutely" disagrees with removing Confederate symbols and monuments from government property, calling it the "sanitization of history."

Bevin told WVHU radio host Tom Roten that removing such symbols would be "dangerous" because it would encourage people to "pretend it didn't happen."

In 2015, when Bevin was the Republican nominee for governor, he said it would be appropriate for state officials to remove a statue of Jefferson Davis from the rotunda of the state's Capitol. He said that part of the state's history would be more appropriate for a museum, "not on government property."

Bevin's communications office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

