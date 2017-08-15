Kentucky governor against removing Confederate symbols

As students prepare to head back to class this week at Southeast Missouri State University, President Carlos Vargas wants to sure everyone knows they will be valued and treated with respect.
Authorities have released the identity of the person who died in an early morning fire in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
A woman was reportedly struck by a train at lower Cape Rock Park in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Monday night Aug. 14.
Police in Cape Girardeau are investigating three burglaries that occurred between Aug. 13-14.
A lawyer who is a former Miss America says she's running for Illinois attorney general.
