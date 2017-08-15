Southeast MO State President responds to Charlottesville violence

A white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia that turned deadly continues to fuel discussions around the country.

One woman was killed Saturday, Aug. 12 after a man at the rally drove his car into a group of peaceful counter-protesters.

As students prepare to head back to class at Southeast Missouri State University, the school’s president wants to ensure everyone knows they will be valued and treated with respect.

“As we prepare for the start of a new academic year and I reflect on the events in Charlottesville from this past weekend, I want to assure all of those in our Southeast Missouri State University community – faculty, staff, students, alumni and many others – that everyone, regardless of race, color, creed or religion is a valued member of our community,” Dr. Carlos Vargas said. “The hatred displayed in Charlottesville by white supremacists and others has no place in our society, let alone on a college campus.”

Vargas went on to say, “The acts of violence and destruction that occurred on the campus of the University of Virginia are beyond tragic. I would ask that everyone keep the entire UVA community and greater Charlottesville area in their thoughts and prayers as they work through the aftermath of these horrific events. At Southeast Missouri State University, we remain committed to making sure that everyone feels respected, welcomed and appreciated.”

Opening week at Southeast begins with move-in day on Thursday, Aug. 17.

