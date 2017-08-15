Magnitude 2.9 quake rattles parts of southeast MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (KFVS) -

A magnitude 2.9 earthquake rattled parts of southeast Missouri on Tuesday morning, Aug. 15.

The quake occurred around 8 a.m. Tuesday and had a depth of about four miles.

There have been no reports of damages or injuries at this time.

