Magnitude 2.9 quake rattles parts of southeast MO

A lawyer who is a former Miss America says she's running for Illinois attorney general.
The 101st Airborne Division is celebrating its 75th anniversary with events at Fort Campbell this week.
Authorities have confirmed that one person is dead after a house fire in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri early Tuesday, Aug. 15.
A magnitude 2.9 earthquake rattled parts of southeast Missouri on Tuesday morning, Aug. 15.
A Brookport, Illinois man is behind bars facing drug charges after a traffic stop in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning, Aug. 15
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.
The grill was leaking propane into the vehicle, and the cigarette set it off.
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.
"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Police are not commenting on a motive nor saying whether the 4-year-old or her father were intended targets.
President Donald Trump appears to have mistakenly retweeted a message from one of his critics saying "he's a fascist.".
A social media post praising the efforts of an Oak Grove Lower Elementary PE coach is buzzing on social media.
Aug. 4 is a date Wisconsin mother Aleece Giest will never forget. Both her daughters were born on that day.
A Savannah gym is receiving tons of social media buzz after pop star Justin Bieber direct messaged the gym to ask about one of their female employees.
