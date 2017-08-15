Identity of victim in deadly fire in Cape Girardeau Co., MO released

Authorities have released the identity of the person who died in an early morning fire in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

49-year-old Deena Williams died in the fire, which broke out at a home on Highway V in Cape County.

Authorities say they got the call at 5:12 a.m. on Tuesday and crews were on the scene within 10 minutes. When they arrived, the house was already engulfed in heavy smoke and flames. The highway was completely blocked off as crews battled the blaze.

No fire fighters were hurt and the fire marshal is on scene investigating.

Crews from East County, Fruitland and Gordonville all responded.

