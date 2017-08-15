Identity of victim in deadly fire in Cape Girardeau Co., MO released

As students prepare to head back to class this week at Southeast Missouri State University, President Carlos Vargas wants to sure everyone knows they will be valued and treated with respect.
Authorities have released the identity of the person who died in an early morning fire in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
A woman was reportedly struck by a train at lower Cape Rock Park in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Monday night Aug. 14.
Police in Cape Girardeau are investigating three burglaries that occurred between Aug. 13-14.
A lawyer who is a former Miss America says she's running for Illinois attorney general.
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
The grill was leaking propane into the vehicle, and the cigarette set it off.
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.
The former South Carolina trooper who pleaded guilty in connection to a high-profile shooting of a man during a traffic stop has been sentenced.
"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has a suggestion for anyone with a view of next week's solar eclipse: Put down your smartphones and take in the phenomenon yourself.
President Donald Trump appears to have mistakenly retweeted a message from one of his critics saying "he's a fascist.".
NASA says it is mostly safe to take photos of the eclipse with a smartphone, but take these precautions.
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.
