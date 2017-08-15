1 person dead in house fire in Cape Girardeau Co., MO

Authorities have confirmed that one person is dead after a house fire in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri early Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Dozens of fire fighters were on the scene of a house fire on Highway V in Cape County. The highway was completely blocked off as crews battled the blaze.

Crews say they got the call around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday and when they arrived the house was already engulfed in heavy smoke and flames.

No fire fighters were hurt.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

