New Illinois law discourages expulsion of preschoolers

Authorities have confirmed that one person is dead after a house fire in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri early Tuesday, Aug. 15.
Preschool-age children enrolled in publicly-funded early childhood programs and schools in Illinois will be protected from expulsion under a new law signed by Gov. Bruce Rauner.
Time to drop a couple of quarters into our jukebox of memories. This morning we revisit the mellow rock sounds from this week in 1971.
A Little Rock, Arkansas man was taken to the hospital after a crash on I-57 in southern Illinois early Tuesday morning, Aug. 15.
A woman was reportedly struck by a train at lower Cape Rock Park in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Monday night Aug. 14.
