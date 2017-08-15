Arkansas man injured in semi crash on I-57 in southern IL

A Little Rock, Arkansas man was taken to the hospital after a crash on I-57 in southern Illinois early Tuesday morning, Aug. 15.

According to the ISP, the crash happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday near mile marker 63 on I-57. Chris Foy, 54, was driving a semi when he noticed something in the roadway. Foy swerved to miss the object and drove into the median and overturned.

Foy was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

No charges have been filed.

