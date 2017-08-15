Four things you need to know on 8/15

It's Tuesday, August 15, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook: Heavy, widespread fog may affect your morning commute. Dense fog will linger around for most of the early morning hours, especially in low-lying areas. There will be lots of clouds and scattered showers throughout the morning hours today, as well. The afternoon should dry out a bit with more sunshine and temps in the mid 80s. A LOOK AHEAD: This week will be increasingly warm and humid as we get back into a more typical August pattern

Making headlines:

Victims identified; suspicious death investigation underway in Murphysboro, IL: Investigators from the Jackson County Sheriff's Department and the Jackson County Coroner's Office are conducting a death investigation in rural Murphysboro, Illinois. According to a release from the sheriff's department, someone called 911 early Monday morning, Aug. 14. The caller said there may be two people dead inside a home on Maes Road. The sheriff's office identified the two people as 65-year-old Burl E. Ritcheson and 66-year-old Brenda K. Ritcheson, both of Murphysboro. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 15. Deputies say this is being investigated as a suspicious death by the sheriff's office and the Jackson County Coroner's Office.

Scott City, MO mayor, city administrator resign: A longtime city council member in Scott City, Missouri is acting as mayor after the mayor and city administrator resigned. According to City Councilman Gary Spinks, the two resigned on Monday, August 14. Longtime City Council member Norman Brant has taken over the position of mayor. He said Ron Cummins and Diann Ulmer contacted him late Monday afternoon. Brant said Cummins felt the way the city has been torn apart wasn’t going to get any better if he stayed in office. He left, Brant said, in hopes of the community healing and coming back together.

Deadly rally accelerates removal of Confederate statues: In Gainesville, Florida, workers hired by the Daughters of the Confederacy chipped away at a Confederate soldier's statue, loaded it quietly on a truck and drove away with little fanfare. The deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, is fueling another re-evaluation of Confederate statues in cities across the nation, accelerating their removal in much the same way that a 2015 mass shooting by a white supremacist renewed pressure to take down the Confederate flag from public property.

Woman survives being struck by train in Cape Girardeau, MO: A woman was reportedly struck by a train at Lower Cape Rock Park in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Monday night Aug. 14. According to Sgt. Rick Schmidt with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, it happened at 8:30 p.m. Schmidt said the person was trespassing when she was hit by the southbound train. She was transported to an area hospital.It's not clear how bad her injuries are, but police said she she was able to walk into the Emergency Room.

