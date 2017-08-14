SIU to help open the Du Quoin State Fair

Southern Illinois University Carbondale will be front and center during the opening of the Du Quoin State Fair later in August.

The university will celebrate "College Night at the Du Quoin State Fair" from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25. That's the day the fair opens. New Chancellor Carlo Montemagno and SIU President Randy Dunn will be on hand along with admissions counselors and SIU alumni.

Visitors will learn about many of the university's programs including the Fermentation Science Institute and the resources available at the Touch of Nature Environmental Center. Members of SIU's drag racing team will also be at the fairgrounds.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.