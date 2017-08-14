Woman survives being struck by train in Cape Girardeau, MO

A woman was reportedly struck by a train at Lower Cape Rock Park in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Monday night Aug. 14.

According to Sgt. Rick Schmidt with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, it happened at 8:30 p.m.

Schmidt said the person was trespassing when she was hit by the southbound train. She was transported to an area hospital.

It's not clear how bad her injuries are, but police said she she was able to walk into the Emergency Room.

