Woman survives being struck by train in Cape Girardeau, MO

A woman was reportedly struck by a train at lower Cape Rock Park in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Monday night Aug. 14.
A longtime city council member in Scott City, Missouri is acting as mayor after the mayor and city administrator resigned.
The Heartland is now less than a week away from a Total Solar Eclipse that will cast a shadow over the area and the Southern Illinois Miners are planning accordingly.
Investigators from the Jackson County Sheriff's Department and the Jackson County Coroner's Office are conducting a death investigation in rural Murphysboro, Illinois.
The City of Carbondale is reminding people that all major roads in Carbondale will stay open during the eclipse.
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
A social media post praising the efforts of an Oak Grove Lower Elementary PE coach is buzzing on social media.
NASA says it is mostly safe to take photos of the eclipse with a smartphone, but take these precautions.
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.
