Woman clipped by train in Cape Girardeau, MO

A woman was clipped by a train at Lower Cape Rock Park in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Monday night Aug. 14.

According to Sgt. Rick Schmidt with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, it happened at 8:30 p.m.

Schmidt said the person was trespassing when she was hit by the southbound train.

The woman was reportedly walking across the tracks when a south bound train caught her purse strap. She was then thrown to the ground, according to Schmidt.

She was taken to the hospital with injuries to her arm and back. We're told she was able to walk into the Emergency Room unassisted.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.