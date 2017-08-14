Woman clipped by train in Cape Girardeau, MO

Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
A lawyer who is a former Miss America says she's running for Illinois attorney general.
Officers in Sikeston are investigating a number of vehicle break-ins around town.
Two teenagers, ages 13 and 14, both face charges for allegedly vandalizing vehicles and buildings in Sikeston.
If a police dog gets hurt in the line of duty in the state of Illinois, a new law will allow Emergency Medical Services professionals to take the dog to a veterinary clinic.
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.
A child with autism was harassed by older boys in his Mansfield, England, neighborhood. One threw a piece of wood with a nail in it.
The grill was leaking propane into the vehicle, and the cigarette set it off.
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.
"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.
The former South Carolina trooper who pleaded guilty in connection to a high-profile shooting of a man during a traffic stop has been sentenced.
An Amber Alert was issued for a 13-year-old from Hidalgo County on Monday. Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said that Priscilla Martinez has been recovered after her uncle led deputies on a three-county vehicle pursuit.
White nationalists say they're planning more events after a rally drew hundreds of supporters to Virginia over the weekend.
