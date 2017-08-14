Miners and IL 4H to host Eclipse Viewing Party at Rent One Park

The Heartland is now less than a week away from a Total Solar Eclipse that will cast a shadow over the area and the Southern Illinois Miners are planning accordingly.

The Miners and Illinois 4-H are teaming up to host an Eclipse Viewing Party at Rent One Park in Marion, Il.

On Aug. 21, the ball field will be transformed into a playground offering games like laser tag and Mini-golf. There will also be educational classes.

Director of Sponsorship and Promotions for the Miners Jonathan Brownfield said the event should be fun for the whole family.

"We want every fan of every age to come out and have a great time, if your coming here to the ball park and not having a smile on your face, I'm not doing my job, so its creating entertainment for every fan for every different age group." Brownfield said.

Organizers also hope to set a world record for the largest gathering of 4-H members for an Eclipse.

Visitors will need to buy a ticket to get onto the field to view the eclipse. Those cost between 8 and 15 dollars and can be purchased on the Miners website.

