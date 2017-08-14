City: Major roads in Carbondale will remain open during eclipse

The City of Carbondale is reminding people that all major roads in Carbondale will stay open during the eclipse.

Washington Street between Main and Walnut Streets will be closed August 19-21 for Shadow Fest.

Route 13, U.S. Highway 52, Illinois Avenue and all other main thoroughfares are planned to be open throughout eclipse weekend.

