Cape Girardeau police train for emergency situations like Charlottesville

Police in Cape Girardeau said they will be ready if incidents similar to Charlottesville or Ferguson happen here.

According to Cape Girardeau Police Department Sergeant Rick Schmidt, they are trained to be prepared.

"We always hope for the best and plan for the worst," said Schmidt.

The worst would be a scenario similar to what happened in Charlottesville, Virginia.

"You handle a situation like this with the best you can with the manpower you have," said Schmidt.

However, what if they find they don't have enough manpower for the situation?

"You ask for additional units and do what you can do," Schmidt said.

Schmidt described it as called Incident Command.

"Incident command teaches us that we can't do everything by ourselves," said Schmidt. "We have to get other resource involved."

He said it allows for the use of resources to allow them to control and coordinate the incident scene.

"Basic crowd control, you know getting everyone on the sidewalks so first responders can get aid to the people who were hurt," he said.

If necessary, it even allows for other neighboring police departments to be contacted.

"A lot of our departments have mutual aid agreements with other departments. If we need them, they'll call and if they need us, they'll call and we'll respond with whatever they ask for," said Schmidt.

