City Council meets after Scott City, MO mayor, city administrator resign

According to the Fruitland Area Fire Protection District, firefighters are on the scene for an apartment fire on Woodland Drive in Jackson, Missouri.
According to the Fruitland Area Fire Protection District, firefighters are on the scene for an apartment fire on Woodland Drive in Jackson, Missouri.
A longtime city council member in Scott City, Missouri is acting as mayor after the mayor and city administrator resigned.
A longtime city council member in Scott City, Missouri is acting as mayor after the mayor and city administrator resigned.
Dairy Queen in Marion, Illinois was reportedly on fire Tuesday night August 15. The Marion Fire Department confirmed that the building was on fire but did not say how large the fire was.
Dairy Queen in Marion, Illinois was reportedly on fire Tuesday night August 15. The Marion Fire Department confirmed that the building was on fire but did not say how large the fire was.
If you’re looking for a good scare before the Heartland goes dark on Aug. 21, Heartland Weekend has just the answer. Sinister House in DeSoto, Illinois will be open for business.
If you’re looking for a good scare before the Heartland goes dark on Aug. 21, Heartland Weekend has just the answer. Sinister House in DeSoto, Illinois will be open for business.
A former Kentucky high school principal has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges stemming from uploaded nude images of a student whose cellphone he confiscated.
A former Kentucky high school principal has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges stemming from uploaded nude images of a student whose cellphone he confiscated.
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.
Alabama voters will be casting ballots Tuesday in party primaries for the U.S. Senate seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
Alabama voters will be casting ballots Tuesday in party primaries for the U.S. Senate seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
Unless you’re really out of the loop, you know we’re right on the brink of a solar eclipse in our area. And if this is the first you're hearing of the eclipse, you should know you'll need special glasses in order to view it safely. While the moon will be covering the sun, parts of the sun will still be exposed, and you risk irreversible eye damage if you don’t protect yourself on August 21.
Unless you’re really out of the loop, you know we’re right on the brink of a solar eclipse in our area. And if this is the first you're hearing of the eclipse, you should know you'll need special glasses in order to view it safely. While the moon will be covering the sun, parts of the sun will still be exposed, and you risk irreversible eye damage if you don’t protect yourself on August 21.
Aug. 4 is a date Wisconsin mother Aleece Giest will never forget. Both her daughters were born on that day.
Aug. 4 is a date Wisconsin mother Aleece Giest will never forget. Both her daughters were born on that day.
Protesters greeted Trump's New York homecoming with signs bearing messages like "stop the hate, stop the lies" and chanting "shame, shame, shame" and "not my president!"
Protesters greeted Trump's New York homecoming with signs bearing messages like "stop the hate, stop the lies" and chanting "shame, shame, shame" and "not my president!"
Governor Roy Cooper said it's time for confederate monuments to come down across North Carolina and outlined a plan for their removal.
Governor Roy Cooper said it's time for confederate monuments to come down across North Carolina and outlined a plan for their removal.