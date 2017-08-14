Sikeston man sentenced to life in prison pleads case before MO Supreme Court

A Sikeston man convicted of murder in Sikeston, Missouri in 2000 is asking that his convictions be overturned and that he be released from prison.

A jury convicted David Robinson on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He was sentenced to consecutive terms of life without parole and life imprisonment.

Robinson was convicted in the shooting death of Sheila Box. She was shot and killed on Aug. 5, 2000.

His attorneys have filed a writ of habeas corpus. Court documents show that his attorneys believe that evidence that would have proved Robinson's innocence were not admitted in court. There are also reports of witnesses who originally testifed recanting their statements.

Another man who was once considered a suspect in Box's murder committed suicide just months before he was to be released from prison.

Judge Darrell Missey is overseeing the proceedings.

