Poplar Bluff police seek 2 men for questioning in a forgery case

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
(Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department/Facebook) (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department/Facebook)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

The Poplar Bluff Police Department is asking for the public's help finding two men wanted for questioning in a forgery case.

On Monday, August 14 police released the information on Facebook.

Poilce said anyone who knows the men or their whereabouts should contact Detective Woodruff at: (573) 785-5776 ext. 1360 or by email at jwoodruff@pbpolice.org.

