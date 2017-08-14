Southeast’s Opening Week, Total Solar Eclipse align during Fall 2017 Semester

Big things are planned for Opening Week 2017 when Southeast Missouri State University welcomes students for the start of the 2017-2018 academic year.

The week begins on August 17 and will align with the Great American Solar Eclipse on August 21. This is also the first day of the fall 2017 semester at Southeast, and a full slate of activities and Eclipse events are awaiting students when they arrive.

“The campus is buzzing with anticipation as we welcome our newest students with a variety of events and opportunities to start the new year,” said Katie Foshee, assistant director of New Student Programs in the Office of Admissions. “And making this year’s first day of classes even more out of this world, the campus will celebrate the total solar eclipse, which is going to be a spectacular experience for all our students.”

On Aug. 21, Cape Girardeau will be in the path of the total solar eclipse and will experience totality for one minute and 45 seconds starting at 1:20:21 p.m.

Special events are planned throughout the weekend for new and returning students.

“We can’t wait to celebrate all of the students’ accomplishments that have brought them to Southeast,” Foshee said. “So let’s do this, Class of 2021!”

Thursday, Aug. 17

Early Bird Move-In begins at 6 a.m.,

New Student Move-In with assigned times starts at 8 a.m.

A Move-In Bash is planned for 8-10 p.m. on the front lawn of Kent Library near the Kala M. Stroup Fountain on the Plaza. All students are invited.

Friday, Aug. 18

Beginning at 7 a.m. students who have not attended a First STEP Orientation will have the opportunity to attend the last 2017 session and register for classes before the fall 2017 semester begins.

At 7 p.m., students are invited to participate in a Southeast tradition, the annual Ice Cream Pig Out sponsored by the Student Government Association (SGA) in the Student Recreation Center.

Saturday, Aug. 19

Morning events include:

Choral ensemble auditions,

Zumba or TRX Suspension classes

Service opportunities with Southeast Serves at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center or Crafts for a Cause

Yoga and yogurt.

In the afternoon, students may participate in Dec Your Dorm from 3-5 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 20

Instrumental ensemble auditions will be held from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. in the Cultural Arts Center Room 155 at the River Campus. During the afternoon,

Choral ensemble auditions will be available from 1-5 p.m. in the Kenneth & Jeanine Dobbins River Campus Center Room 120.

Monday, Aug. 21

Welcome Back Tents will be stationed at various campus locations beginning at 7:30 a.m., offering students a map, solar eclipse glasses, water and snacks before heading to class.

