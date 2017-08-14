Multiple vehicle crash injures 2 on I-24 in McCracken Co., KY

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a multiple-vehicle collision on Interstate 24 westbound on Monday, August 14.

Police said the crash happened near the 10 mile marker at 10:18 a.m.

Deputies made it to the scene and determined the event contained separate vehicle collisions.

They said, the initial crash involved one vehicle. A white 2007 Chevrolet truck traveling was traveling west bound on I-24, driven by 49-year-old Bonita Pritchett of Murray, Kentucky.

Pritchett lost control of her vehicle, and it struck the inner bridge barrier before coming to rest blocking the left lane of I-24 west bound. Pritchett was transported to an area medical center by Mercy Regional EMS for treatment of non-incapacitating injuries.

Another single vehicle crash happened after 29-year-old Jonathan Irons of Delavan, Illinois, attempted to avoid the first collision. He then lost control of his 2017 Victory motorcycle. The motorcycle laid on the left side of the vehicle on the paved portion of the roadway. Police said Irons reported no injuries to law enforcement or EMS on scene.

As traffic had slowed due to the initial collision, a separate two vehicle injury crash occurred due to traffic congestion.

Rickey and Christine Best, 66 and 63, of Uniontown, Missouri were traveling westbound in the right lane, in a white 2003 Chevrolet truck, approaching the area of the first two crashes.

Due to the traffic congestion caused by the initial collision, they had to slow their vehicle to a near stop. Police said as they slowed down, their vehicle was struck from behind by a white 1993 Chevrolet truck operated by 40-year-old Bobby Ray of Hickory, Ky.

Christine Best was transported to an area medical center by Mercy Regional EMS for treatment of non-incapacitating injuries.

The Sheriff’s Department was assisted on scene by Mercy Regional EMS, Reidland/Farley Fire Department, Speedy’s Towing and Randy’s Towing.

West bound traffic on I-24 was shut down for almost 30 minutes to facilitate the investigation and removal of the vehicles involved.

