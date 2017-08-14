Gov. Rauner asks legislative leaders to come together on education funding reform

After the Illinois Senate voted to override Governor Bruce Rauner's veto of a public-school funding plan, the Governor released a statement regarding education funding reform negotiations.

The statement calls for leaders to meet to discuss school funding reform.

"Today, we are calling on the four legislative leaders to meet as quickly as possible on school funding reform. We are hopeful that Speaker Madigan and President Cullerton share our sense of urgency to reach resolution. Families and educators across the state are heading back to school. We owe it to them to adopt a funding formula that is fair and equitable to all, and we owe them the assurance that their schools will open and stay open for the remainder of the school year."

Rauner's statement goes on to say that an agreement needs to be reached to ensure school funding is fair across the board.

“This weekend the Illinois State Board of Education released data showing my amendatory veto sends the most amount of resources to the neediest school districts in Illinois. These numbers clearly show how badly change is needed to ensure fairness and equity in how we fund our children’s schools. We sincerely appreciate the work done by the bipartisan bicameral negotiators, but believe the process can only reach conclusion with the involvement of the four legislative leaders. An agreement is within reach but time is of the essence to secure historic education funding reform.”

